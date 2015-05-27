IHeartMedia raises 'going concern' doubts
IHeartMedia Inc , the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
COLOGNE, Germany The chief executive of German drugs and chemicals group Bayer (BAYGn.DE), Marijn Dekkers, said on Wednesday he could not comment on the possible takeover of Syngenta SYNN.VX by Monsanto (MON.N).
Bayer, the world's second-largest crop chemicals provider after Swiss Syngenta, is seen as a potential buyer of assets that could be sold as part of a takeover of Syngenta by U.S. seeds giant Monsanto.
Monsanto said last week it planned to divest Syngenta's seeds and genetic traits businesses as well as some overlapping chemistry assets to win regulatory approval for a takeover, which Syngenta has so far rejected.
TEL AVIV California-based YL Ventures, a seed stage venture capital firm that invests in Israel, said on Thursday it has closed its third fund, which at $75 million was 25 percent above its target.