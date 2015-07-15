Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta's logo is seen in front of the headquarters in Basel February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in Syngenta AG SYNN.VX and could push for the Swiss pesticide maker's board to accept a takeover offer from U.S. seed company Monsanto Co, (MON.N) people familiar with the matter said.

Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, has made a $45 billion bid for Syngenta that the Swiss company rejected. The U.S. company has been hosting meetings with Syngenta's shareholders to win support for its takeover approach.

Shares in Syngenta, created from the agribusinesses of Novartis and AstraZeneca in 2000, gained 2.9 percent to 399.20 Swiss francs at 0946 GMT 5:46 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, on speculation that the investment firm headed by billionaire John Paulson could eventually trigger a deal.

"It's clear that he wants to put pressure on management. He wants them to open their books," said Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer.

"There already is discontent among investors, but now it's clearly more likely that this will be brought directly to the attention of Syngenta's management."

Paulson is probably best known for betting on a burst in the U.S. housing bubble before the financial market crash of 2007-2009. The people familiar with the matter asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Syngenta, slated to report first-half results on July 23, has said the suitor's proposed 449 francs per share offer undervalued the company, also dismissing as too low the $2 billion Monsanto offered to pay if the merger was agreed but failed to get regulators' approval. It has declined to give rival Monsanto privileged access to business data.

Syngenta declined to comment, as did a spokesman for Monsanto in Europe. Officials at Paulson & Co were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. office hours.

Paulson & Co was said to have begun amassing its stake in June, one of the people said, but the size of the stake remained unclear. Swiss securities law requires public disclosure of stakes in listed companies of 3 percent and more.

Paulson has in the past purchased shares of potential acquisition targets in contested mergers such as that of drug companies Mylan NV (MYL.O) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc (TEVA.TA), the outcome of which remains unclear.

Bloomberg LP previously reported Paulson & Co's stake, citing one source as saying it may put the hedge fund among Syngenta's 20 largest shareholders.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by David Gregorio and David Holmes)