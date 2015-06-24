Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
ZURICH Monsanto Co (MON.N) Chief Executive Hugh Grant called the company's attempt to buy Swiss group Syngenta AG SYNN.VX "a long game" and said he still wants to get it done despite Syngenta's rebuff, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Syngenta again on Tuesday rejected the offer but said it will sound out shareholders for their views on the Swiss crop chemicals maker's opposition to rival Monsanto's $45 billion takeover approach.
In an interview published on Wednesday, the paper quoted Grant as saying his pursuit of Syngenta could play out over several months and that if no deal materialized Monsanto was still keen to expand in pesticides.
"We'll figure out another way of doing that," he was quoted as saying. "This isn't one where you fold up the tent and go back to how things were."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates)
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.