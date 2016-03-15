BERLIN - Hollywood actor George Clooney and his international human rights lawyer wife Amal met with Syrian refugee families in Germany, a video of which was released on Tuesday.

In an meeting organised by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) ahead of the fifth anniversary of the start of the Syrian conflict, the couple spoke with three Syrian families now living in Berlin and shared their own families' history.

Five years of fighting in Syria has killed 250,000 people, displaced half of the country's population and created Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War Two.