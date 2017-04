BEIRUT At least 17 people were killed when a car bomb went off at a Syrian border post on the frontier with Turkey on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Other activists put the casualty count as high as 30 with scores wounded.

"At least 12 ambulances have transported wounded people into Turkey, the death toll is very high," said an activist in the area. Pictures sent by activists showed burnt cars and charred corpses and body parts in the area.

