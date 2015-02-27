T-Mobile CEO John Legere speaks during a news conference at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

FRANKFURT T-Mobile US TMUS.N chief executive said on Friday it made sense to team up with U.S. satellite TV company Dish (DISH.O).

"Dish and we, that makes some sense," John Legere told investors at Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) capital markets day.

"It makes sense from the standpoint of integrating that spectrum and capability and deploying it at our network," he said, referring to the spectrum Dish bought last month in the auction of airwaves for mobile data, which yielded record proceeds of $44.9 billion.

Deutsche Telekom owns 66.3 percent of T-Mobile US.

