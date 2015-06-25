Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler wants the agency to reject a T-Mobile US Inc request that more airwaves be set aside for smaller wireless companies like itself to bid on during a government auction next year.
Reuters last month reported the regulators were leaning toward such a decision amid vigorous lobbying by T-Mobile, the No. 4 cellular operator, which wants further restrictions on how much spectrum dominant carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc can buy in the auction.
"While some parties have petitioned the commission to increase the size of the reserve, the draft order on reconsideration I am circulating today would maintain the reserve size at the current level," Wheeler said in a blog post.
"The draft order concludes that the current reserve size of 30 megahertz balances the desire to make low-band spectrum available to parties with limited holdings while facilitating competitive bidding for all auction participants."
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.