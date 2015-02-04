Tableau Software Inc reported a better-than-expected 75 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its data analytics products from businesses.

The company's shares were up 20 percent in extended trading.

License sales of Tableau's business intelligence software jumped 75 percent to $101.4 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said it closed 304 deals of more than $100,000 in the quarter and added more than 2,600 new customer accounts.

Tableau Software's net income rose to $20.7 million, or 27 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Revenue jumped to $142.9 million from $81.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a revenue of $122.6 million.

Tableau shares rose 23 percent in 2014.

