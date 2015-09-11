New York - Designer Tadashi Shoji drew inspiration from his native country, Japan, for his Spring/Summer 2016 collection, which featured flowing gowns in tulle, chantilly lace and embroidered blossom appliqués on the first day of New York Fashion Week.

He showcased ivory, blue and violet-colored gowns in hand-cut tulle with motifs in the shape of flowers at the semi-annual event that runs through Sept. 17.

The Los Angeles-based designer, who launched his own label in 1982, has built up a global clientele and is a favorite on the red carpet.