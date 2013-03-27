Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count stokes oversupply worries
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
TAIPEI Taiwan's government said on Wednesday that it would ease rules for Chinese investors in the manufacturing sector in Taiwan's new free trade zone.
Taiwan will also loosen rules for Chinese investments in the services industry in the zone, based on an agreement with the World Trade Organization, the state economic planner told reporters.
Business ties across the Taiwan Strait have improved to their best level in 60 years. China's top securities regulator met his counterpart in Taipei in an unprecedented visit earlier this year.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
TOKYO The dollar wobbled in Asian trading on Monday as some lackluster U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors few catalysts to build on their U.S. currency exposure.
ASUNCION The United States, historically a major backer of multilateral lending institutions, will not renew its contribution to a Inter-American Development Bank fund that supports pilot development projects, the head of the Washington-based organization said on Sunday.