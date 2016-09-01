When Noah meets Emma: Top U.S. baby names for 2016
NEW YORK When 18-year-olds register as first-time voters in the 2034 U.S. congressional elections, many of the signatures will include the names Emma and Noah.
TAIPEI, A hotel in Taiwan is having a dog masseuse pamper the pooches staying with them with pet massages using ancient Chinese techniques.
Dog massage teacher Ken Tsai says he utilizes theories employed in traditional Chinese medicine, including the meridian system, a theory of energy flowing along certain channels through the body.
Tsai first started learning the basics of pet massage during a course he took in Japan in 2009 to help his two aging dogs, and he believes the practice also helps foster a better relationship between pet and owner.
Pet owners who want to learn Tsai's techniques can start with a program including six hours of instruction for T$3,000 (about $95).
LOS ANGELES Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.