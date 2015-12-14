TAIPEI Taiwan is likely to keep its policy unchanged on Thursday when its central bank meets for its quarterly rate-setting meeting, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

All but four of 17 economists polled by Reuters expect no change to the benchmark discount rate, which is currently set at 1.75 percent.

The discount rate, the rate at which banks can borrow from the central bank on a short-term basis, is largely a symbolic rate. The effect of monetary policy on the island's highly export-dependent economy is generally limited with global demand a main driver of activity.

Taiwan fell into recession in the third quarter and weak exports data in November dented hopes it may be able to grow in the final quarter of 2015.

The central bank chopped the discount rate by 12.5 basis points to its current rate at the end of September, its first change in monetary policy since it last hiked the rate in mid-2011 to 1.875 percent.

(Reporting by Carol Lee; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes)