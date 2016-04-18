TAIPEI Moving their hands swiftly, the children quickly build up towers of plastic cups in seconds.

These young athletes, recently victorious at world championships in Germany, are taking part in sport stacking -- where competitors stack a set of plastic cups into a pyramid or another sequence as fast as possible.

At a training session on Sunday, athletes of the Taiwan branch of the World Sport Stacking Association practicing included 15-year-old Yang Chu-chun, who took home four medals in Germany and is the fastest female in her age group.

"There are a lot of people close behind me who want to catch up to me," she said. "So the pressure is quite high, but I have to overcome this, keep calm, and continue to surpass myself, to be my own opponent and keep surpassing myself."

Variations of sport stacking can include relays or the doubling up of competitors. It can also get tough at times.

"Sometimes they will limit the time and those who didn't finish just have to give up," Lee Tai-chen, six, said.