TAIPEI Taiwan issued a warning for torrential rain and strong winds and put its military on standby as typhoon Tembin headed for the island's east coast with winds of around 145 km/hour after soaking parts of the Philippines.

Tembin is currently a category 3 typhoon on the international scale up to 5. It is expected to weaken to a category 2 as it crosses Taiwan on Thursday, affecting the whole of the island, before heading for southern China.

A second typhoon, Bolaven, also currently a category 3 storm, is likely to affect Taiwan on the weekend, passing the island's north coast.

Earlier this month rain from typhoon Saola triggered landslides and flooding that killed five people in Taiwan, shut markets and businesses and forced the evacuation of 1,000 people. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Pullin)