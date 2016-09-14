The logo of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

TOKYO Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T), Japan's leading drug maker, is ready to spend as much as $15 billion for possible acquisitions in a bid to expand its business in the United States, the Financial Times reported.

The fund will be used either in one major deal or for several smaller purchases, the FT added, citing unidentified sources, who have been briefed about the plan by the Japanese company.

"This is not something that we have announced so we cannot comment," said a Takeda spokesman. "We are looking for opportunities, including acquisitions to grow our business, but M&A is not everything," he added.

