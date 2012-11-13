SAN FRANCISCO Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc to 12.9 percent from 11.69 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

This is the fourth time since November 5 that Icahn has scooped up stock in Take-Two, known for its Grand Theft Auto game.

Shares of the company were flat at $11.47 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Take-Two has long been considered a potential acquisition target - Electronic Arts Inc made moves to buy it in 2008.

Icahn reported a 9.99 percent stake in Greenbrier Cos, fuelling talk he may renew a failed 2008 bid for the railcar maker and pushing its shares up 20 percent on Tuesday.

Moreover, Icahn recently took a 10 percent stake in Netflix Inc because he believes the company is undervalued and an attractive acquisition target.

(Reporting By Malathi Nayak; editing by Andrew Hay)