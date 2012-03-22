FRANKFURT Germany's third-largest insurance group Talanx HDIVGT.UL feels well-prepared for an initial public offering, while still keeping an open mind about the timing of any flotation, it said on Thursday.

"Given all that we've done in the last few years, we really have something to show for it," Chief Executive Herbert Haas said at the group's annual results news conference.

Despite big damage claims that hit the insurance industry last year, Talanx posted its second-biggest profit and achieved return on equity of 10 percent.

Talanx, which has its roots in European industrial insurance with brands like HDI and Gerling, has been expanding internationally, buying companies in Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Poland last year.

In January, Talanx also announced it would buy the second-largest insurer in the Polish market, Warta Group, from Belgian bank KBC (KBC.BR), for 770 million euros.

The two Polish acquisitions already provide a strong argument for a stock-market listing, Haas said.

"Those were chances we could not pass up," he said of the takeovers, which together cost nearly 1 billion euros and which were financed largely with debt, a burden that could be lightened with the proceeds from an IPO.

The capital market environment is much more attractive than it was a year ago, Haas said.

Swiss group DKSH and Dutch cable firm Ziggo ended a drought of big European stock market listings earlier this week, selling their shares for the highest expected price.

"But it is up to us if we want to list on the stock exchange," Haas added, declining to comment on a possible timetable or size of stake that could be put up for sale.

"It could be that the lights that are now showing green could again switch to red in the course of the year," Haas said.

Talanx has found a partner for its international expansion effort in Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life, which will hold stakes in the Polish acquisitions once completed and which is set to become an important shareholder in Talanx itself, once the group opts for a stock market listing.

Talanx, which has been discussing a flotation for more than a decade, is seen as having a good chance of joining Germany's mid-cap MDAX .MDAXI index if it lists.

That would put it in the same index as its reinsurance unit, Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE), in which it owns a 50.2 percent stake.

HIGHER GEAR

The group has recently speeded up preparations by adding two banks to the team organizing its planned flotation, according to a source familiar with the planning.

Citigroup and JP Morgan will help prepare the initial public share offering, which sources quoted in various media reports have said could have a volume of 0.75 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros.

Talanx picked Rothschild as the main advisor last year, while Deutsche Bank was nominated to lead the banking consortium, according to sources.

Bankers have said that Talanx could list as early as the second quarter, if it wanted to take advantage of a market window created by the current lull in debt crisis fears.

Talanx said it expected gross written premiums in 2012 to grow around the same rate of the past two years. In 2011, gross premiums rose 4 percent to 23.7 billion euros, after they grew by 9 percent in 2010.

A restructuring of group completed last year, which included asset sales and cost-cutting in its German retail business, should boost earnings in 2012, Talanx said.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose by 21 percent to 1.2 billion euros last year, with net profit after minorities more than doubling to 520 million euros. $1 = 0.7582 euros)

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Cowell)