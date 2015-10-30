LONDON British police said on Friday they had arrested a second teenager in connection with a cyber attack on broadband provider TalkTalk.

London's Metropolitan Police said the 16-year old boy had been arrested at an address in west London on Thursday and was later released on bail.

On Monday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland who was also released on bail.

The attack was one of the biggest in Britain and may have led to the theft of personal data from among the firm's customers who total more than 4 million.

