Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
LONDON British broadband company TalkTalk said a "material number" of its 4 million customers had been affected by a cyber attack that resulted in data being potentially stolen.
"The criminals have hacked into our systems and downloaded a very significant amount of data," Chief Executive Dido Harding told BBC television.
"I am confident a material number of our customers have been affected which is why I am taking the precaution of warning all of our customers."
She said she did know at this stage whether the stolen data was encrypted.
WASHINGTON/TORONTO U.S. intelligence officials told a Congressional committee on Thursday they are reviewing government use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab as senators raised concerns that Moscow might use the product to attack American computer networks.