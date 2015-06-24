TPG Growth to acquire medical staffing firm Medical Solutions
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dutch media tycoon John de Mol's Talpa Media is buying Axel Springer's (SPRGn.DE) remaining 50.1 percent stake in Talpa Germany, media group Springer said on Wednesday.
Talpa Germany, formerly called Schwartzkopf TV when it was owned by Springer, has German franchises for de Mol formats including the "Voice" competition shows.
A source familiar with the matter said the price was in the low- to mid-double-digit millions of euros.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
FRANKFURT Bayer has agreed to sell its Liberty herbicide and LibertyLink-branded seeds businesses to win antitrust approval for its acquisition of Monsanto , it said on Monday.