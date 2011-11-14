HELSINKI Finnish police are probing whether miner Talvivaara committed a crime when discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and manganese into lakes near its nickel mine in eastern Finland.

Kari Pakanen, chief superintendent of police in Oulu, said on Monday nearby residents and the local authority had asked them to investigate the matter.

"We have received the notifications around September-October. But the investigation has been started this month," Pakanen said, adding the probe was expected to take months.

The company said it has been discharging more than expected sodium, sulphate and manganese from its mine in Sotkamo, an area 580 km northeast of Helsinki known for its ski slopes.

It has promised to improve water purification.

