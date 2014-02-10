Biotech company Targacept Inc TRGT.O said British drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) would return rights to several pre-clinical compounds, sending the U.S. company's shares down 10 percent in extended trading.

A licensing agreement, signed in 2005, continues for the remaining compounds, including AZD1446, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The amendment to the agreement becomes effective 90 days after February 7, Targacept said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/xuh76v)

Targacept shares closed at $4.96 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

