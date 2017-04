BOSTON State attorneys general from around the country are banding together to probe the Target data breach, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Friday.

Jaclyn Falkowski, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut Attorney General, said separately that Connecticut is joining with New York and other states in the probe.

A Target official could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Karen Freifeld and Jim Finkle; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)