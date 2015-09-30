Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
Target Corp said it will match online prices of 29 of its rivals including Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as the race to grab shoppers intensifies ahead of the holiday season.
Other large retailers Target will price-match include Costco Wholsesale Corp, Best Buy, Macy's Inc and CVS Health Corp, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Target said it will now allow 14 days, up from seven days, for shoppers to get a price adjustment.
The change in policy is likely to benefit the fourth-largest U.S. retailer, which until now only matched prices at its own stores.
Wal-Mart started matching prices of its online competitors last year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
WASHINGTON/TORONTO U.S. intelligence officials told a Congressional committee on Thursday they are reviewing government use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab as senators raised concerns that Moscow might use the product to attack American computer networks.