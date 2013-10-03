French floor maker Tarkett, which is 50 percent owned by U.S. private equity firm KKR (KKR.N), is set to launch an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as 2.5 billion euros ($3.41 billion), the Financial Times said on Thursday.

The Paris-based group is set to announce its intention to list on Friday, subject to final approval by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Financial Times said, citing people close to the situation. (r.reuters.com/zab63v)

Neither KKR nor Tarkett could be reached immediately for comment.

A listing on the Paris stock exchange could value Tarkett, which sells specialty flooring products, at as much as 2.5 billion euros including debt, the FT said, citing one the people.

HSBC, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are advising the company on the IPO, the FT said.

Since January 2007, Tarkett has been owned by the Deconinck family and funds affiliated with KKR. ($1 = 0.7340 euros)

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Carol Bishopric)