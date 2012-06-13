WARSAW The Polish treasury said on Wednesday a counter bid for Azoty Tarnow ATTP.WA could be in the works, as the ministry and company try to fend off Russian rival Acron's (AKRN.MM) takeover bid for Poland's No.1 chemical maker.

"I wouldn't rule out a counter bid for Tarnow in the nearest time," deputy treasury minister Rafal Baniak said. "There is also interest in Ciech and Pulawy, but I don't want to talk about details."

The ministry has said it wants to sell stakes in its three chemical makers Tarnow, Pulawy PULW.WA and Ciech CECH.WA, but shunned the last month's 1.5-billion-zloty ($431 mln) bid to seize control in Tarnow.

Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that the treasury was seeking an alternative bidder to avoid selling its top chemicals group to a Russian rival.

The ministry, which oversees state assets, eyes 15 billion zlotys from privatization until end-2013, but sales of state assets to companies from Poland's communist-era master Russia are a sensitive issue in the European Union member given the historical tensions between the two countries.

Shares in Tarnow have consistently traded above the 36 zlotys per share offered by Acron, implying investors expect the bid to be sweetened or a "white knight" with an alternative offer.

The management in state-controlled Tarnow is also skeptical about the offer by Acron, one of Europe's 10 largest mineral fertilizer groups with assets in Canada, China, Estonia and Russia, and promised shareholders dividend payouts at 40-60 percent of profit.

In its strategy until 2020 Tarnow, which is yet to pay out any dividend, plans to double both its sales and market value, at $1.53 billion in 2011 and $711 million respectively, to join Warsaw's bluechip WIG20 index .WIG20.

"Expansion at home and abroad is our strategy's key element," Tarnow chief executive Jerzy Marciniak told a news conference.

At the same time the company expects its 2012 net profit to come in below the 2011 figure of 462 million zlotys, seeing its operating margin down to 8 percent from the last year's 11 percent.

It came as no surprise that the state treasury applauded the strategy.

"A positive answer by the treasury to sell Azoty Tarnow to Acron would prevent it from being realized," the ministry said in a statement.

"It (a positive answer) would also negatively impact the value of other chemical makers and their suppliers."

(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)