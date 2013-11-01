A native protester holds a bottle of water from Fish Lake during a protest outside the annual general meeting of Taseko Mines in Vancouver, British Columbia June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Taseko Mines Ltd said on Friday that it will challenge findings of a Canadian federal review panel, which said that the company's revised plan for a copper-gold mine in British Columbia poses significant threats to the environment.

In a statement, Taseko said the findings contradict best practices in place around the world.

