AirAsia to launch new Chinese low cost carrier
KUALA LUMPUR AirAsia Bhd signed a joint venture agreement with China on Sunday to establish a low cost carrier (LCC), with a base in the east-central city of Zhengzhou.
LONDON British investment firm Greybull Capital said on Monday it would buy Tata Steel's (TISC.NS) Long Products Europe division, based in Scunthorpe, northern England, in a deal which includes a 400 million pound ($570 million) investment and financing package.
The British government has been under pressure to help a sale process go through after Tata, one of the world's biggest steelmakers, said on March 30 it would sell its British business, putting 15,000 jobs at risk.
It will now hope that Tata can also find a buyer for its other British assets, including the biggest plant at Port Talbot in Wales.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings is considering buying Nomura Real Estate Holdings in a bid to make real estate operations its new earnings pillar, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.