Rocket Internet prepares for profit from start-ups by year-end
BERLIN Rocket Internet said three of its leading start-ups were on track to make a profit by the end of the year as the German e-commerce investor reported lower quarterly losses.
BANGALORE Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), India's top software services provider, will buy privately held Alti SA of France for 75 million euros ($98 million) -- an acquisition that highlights the industry's growing interest in France and Germany.
The French provider of business management software services had revenues of 126 million euros in 2012 with customers in financial services, manufacturing and utilities.
"This acquisition underlines our long-term, strategic commitment to France, which is the third largest IT services market in Europe," TCS CEO N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement.
India's leading IT firms are looking to reduce their reliance on Britain as they expand in Europe. European companies are also seen as increasingly open to sending IT work to centers in India as it can help them cut IT costs by as much as 70 percent.
Europe, including Britain, is TCS's largest market after the United States.
TCS will report its fiscal fourth quarter and annual results on April 17.
HONG KONG Chinese online tutoring company Yuanfudao said on Wednesday it raised $120 million from private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings , putting it among a raft of unicorns valued at more than $1 billion in the world's second largest economy.