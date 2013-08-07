Jaguar Land Rover's CEO Ralf Speth talks with Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable during a visit to the company's Halewood assembly plant in Liverpool, northern England, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MUMBAI Jaguar Land Rover TAMOJL.UL, a unit of India's biggest truck and bus maker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), aims to sell 100,000 cars in China this year, its Chief Executive Ralf Speth told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tata Motors posted a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit as higher sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles failed to offset sagging sales at home.

Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata group, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in June was 17.26 billion rupees ($281 million), compared with 22.45 billion rupees a year ago.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)