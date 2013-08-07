Oil prices rise despite bearish inventory figures
NEW YORK Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.
MUMBAI Jaguar Land Rover TAMOJL.UL, a unit of India's biggest truck and bus maker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), aims to sell 100,000 cars in China this year, its Chief Executive Ralf Speth told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tata Motors posted a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit as higher sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles failed to offset sagging sales at home.
Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata group, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in June was 17.26 billion rupees ($281 million), compared with 22.45 billion rupees a year ago.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.
SAO PAULO Falling inventories of goods from steel to ethanol and cosmetics suggest Brazilian firms are finally turning the corner after years of disappointing earnings, potentially extending a stock rally that has so far been built largely on hope.
VALLETTA The European Central Bank has proposed that large branches of foreign banks in the European Union be subject to tighter regulation and capital requirements, a move that would increase U.S. and Asian lenders' costs and also hit British banks after Brexit.