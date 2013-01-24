WARSAW A consortium of Polish boiler maker Rafako RFK.WA and builder Mostostal Warszawa MSWP.WA has won a 5.4 billion zloty ($1.7 billion) deal to build a coal-fired unit for Tauron (TPE.WA) at its Jaworzno power plant.

Tauron, Poland's second-biggest utility, said on Thursday it expected the deal to build a 920 megawatt unit to be signed in the second quarter.

The state-controlled company also said China National Electric Engineering, Alstom Power ALSF.UL and SNC-Lavalin were among Rafako's rivals in the process.

Rafako shares rose 4.5 percent, while Mostostal Warszawa gained 9.9 percent.

($1 = 3.1430 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Dan Lalor)