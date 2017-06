ISTANBUL Turkey's Akfen Holding AKFEN.IS said on Monday it sold an 18 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHL.IS) to French airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA) for $414 million.

Akfen made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ADP confirmed it will buy a total 38 percent stake in Turkey's TAV for $874 million. The purchase also included Tepe Insaat's sale of an 18 percent stake in TAV.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer)