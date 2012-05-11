NEW YORK Top executives at asset manager Trust Co of the West (TCW) are in early-stage talks with parent Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) to buy the firm from the French bank, according to sources familiar with the situation.

There is no formal sales process, and talks for a management-led buyout is one of many options being discussed, one source said. Societe Generale said last year that an initial public offering was possible in the next two to three years.

Another source said on Friday TCW's management was speaking to several private equity firms about backing a takeover of Los Angeles-based TCW, which oversees $131 billion in assets, including in the TCW and MetWest fund families. At the end of 2009, TCW's assets under management stood at $101 billion.

A private equity executive, not involved in the discussions but involved in some asset manager deals, said the business could fetch more than $1 billion.

The names of the executives leading the buyout talks could not be learned.

A SocGen spokesman said Friday, "Our plans at TCW haven't changed. TCW isn't for sale and Societe Generale continues to believe TCW is on a trajectory for strong and sustained growth. Beyond that, we don't comment on rumors."

A TCW spokesman declined to comment and referred calls to SocGen.

There is no guarantee a deal would materialize. The asset manager, which once employed star bond trader Jeffrey Gundlach as chief investment officer, has been the subject of buyout speculation on multiple occasions in the aftermath of the financial crisis. SocGen has in the past denied it was looking to sell the business.

That has not stopped potential bidders from approaching the company. JC Flowers & Co, the prominent U.S. buyout shop, has approached the bank, expressing an interest in doing a deal, according to a source familiar with the approach. JC Flowers is not in talks with management or the bank now, the source said.

The private equity firm's head, Christopher Flowers, could not be reached immediately for comment.

But now, conditions are ripe for a buyout, the sources said. A sale of TCW could give SocGen a capital boost amid the European debt crisis and increased regulatory pressures.

Moreover, the asset manager is more attractive now. Its assets under management have grown in the last year as investors pile into bonds in search for yield and capital preservation.

At the same time, industry experts said SocGen's problems could be a drag on TCW's business, giving the firm's managers an incentive to strike out on their own.

