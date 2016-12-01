COPENHAGEN Shares in Danish telecoms group TDC (TDC.CO) dropped on Thursday after media reports that the American hedge fund Apollo had withdrawn a takeover bid.

Apollo pulled out of the negotiations after TDC rejected its offer, according to Danish news agency Ritzau, citing Bloomberg.

After initially rejecting an approach in July, TDC received a new higher bid in September, which has now been rejected too, the reports said.

TDC declined to comment.

