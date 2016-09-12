Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
STOCKHOLM Swedish fingerprint sensor maker Fingerprint Cards says on Monday on its website its touch sensor FPC1035 is featured in recently launched Lenovo K6, K6 Note and K6 Power.
(Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)
BRUSSELS The "right to be forgotten" - or stopping certain web search results from appearing under searches for people's names - will be debated at the European Union's top court after Alphabet Inc's Google refused requests from four individuals.