Employees at Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, work at their offices in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Notes written on a glass panel are seen at the offices of Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An employee writes notes on a glass panel at the offices of Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Employees at Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, work at their offices in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The logo of Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, is seen at their offices in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Employees at Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, work at their offices in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman enters the offices of Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, said on Wednesday it raised $25 million in funding led by GE Ventures, bringing the company's total funding to date to $50 million.

"This capital raise will help to continue Freightos’ rapid expansion," said Zvi Schreiber, founder and chief executive of Freightos, which has headquarters in Jerusalem and an R&D center in Ramallah.

Launched in July, the Freightos Marketplace had a doubling in orders in the first quarter of 2017 over the previous quarter. It has over 10,000 registered users.

The Freightos Marketplace enables freight companies to sell services online and import/export companies to compare, book, and manage shipments. Freightos digitizes freight operations for companies such as Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Sysco Foods.

In August, Freightos acquired WebCargoNet, a Barcelona-based provider of air cargo rate management and eBookings.

Investors in Freightos include Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, as well as Israel's Aleph VC, Michigan-based Annox Capital and MSR Capital of Malaysia.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)