MILAN Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI said on Monday it had signed a non-binding term sheet with publisher L'Espresso (ESPI.MI) to pave the way for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities.

In a statement, Telecom Italia Media said its board had decided to continue talks to reach a final agreement.

The operation would generate industrial synergies and create a company with five national bandwidth assets controlled by Telecom Italia Media, it said.

Telecom Italia Media is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

