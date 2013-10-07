U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more than $5 billion.
MILAN Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI said on Monday it had signed a non-binding term sheet with publisher L'Espresso (ESPI.MI) to pave the way for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities.
In a statement, Telecom Italia Media said its board had decided to continue talks to reach a final agreement.
The operation would generate industrial synergies and create a company with five national bandwidth assets controlled by Telecom Italia Media, it said.
Telecom Italia Media is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).
Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc and said that it intends to hold discussions with the company's board about exploring possible strategic options.