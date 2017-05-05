Mediaset owns all pay TV unit after acquiring Telefonica stake
MILAN Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had acquired an 11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica .
BRUSSELS French media group Vivendi has offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns over its bid to acquire control of Telecom Italia, according to the European Commission.
Vivendi submitted the concessions on May 4, a filing on the EU competition website showed on Friday, without providing details. The Commission typically requires operators to provide access to rivals in telecoms deals.
The Commission has extended the deadline for it to make a decision to May 30 from May 12.
Vivendi, currently with a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia, aims to build a southern European media empire.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
MILAN Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had acquired an 11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica .
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO When Wal-Mart Stores Inc bought online retailer Jet.com for $3 billion last year, it marked a crucial moment - the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, after years of ceding e-commerce leadership to arch rival Amazon, intended to compete.