The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

BRUSSELS French media group Vivendi has offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns over its bid to acquire control of Telecom Italia, according to the European Commission.

Vivendi submitted the concessions on May 4, a filing on the EU competition website showed on Friday, without providing details. The Commission typically requires operators to provide access to rivals in telecoms deals.

The Commission has extended the deadline for it to make a decision to May 30 from May 12.

Vivendi, currently with a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia, aims to build a southern European media empire.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)