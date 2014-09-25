ROME Italy's junior industry minister told Reuters on Thursday he was not aware of plans of by U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo to bid for a stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), denying a report by Bloomberg news agency.

Antonello Giacomelli, who is in charge of telecommunications at the industry ministry, said he had never taken part in "operative" meetings on plans for new investors in the Italian telecoms group and that the government would use its special powers to defend the company if necessary.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Trujillo is seeking to raise as much as 7.5 billion euros ($9.6 billion) to bid for a stake in the Italian telecoms operator.

It said representatives of Trujillo's group and Italian government officials including Giacomelli had held confidential meetings since May over the so-called "Adriano" project.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni)