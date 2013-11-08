BUENOS AIRES Investment fund Fintech is in talks with Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to buy a controlling stake in Telecom Argentina (TEC2.BA), said a spokesman for Argentina's media regulator on Friday.

Telecom Italia earlier said it had received a $1 billion offer for its 22.7 percent stake in its Argentine affiliate, without identifying the bidder.

