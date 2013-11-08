Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
BUENOS AIRES Investment fund Fintech is in talks with Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to buy a controlling stake in Telecom Argentina (TEC2.BA), said a spokesman for Argentina's media regulator on Friday.
Telecom Italia earlier said it had received a $1 billion offer for its 22.7 percent stake in its Argentine affiliate, without identifying the bidder.
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.