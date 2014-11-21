BARCELONA/MILAN Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) will likely sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit to American Tower Corp (AMT.N) for almost the full targeted amount of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

According to one of the sources, a deal had already been worked out and could be announced at a Telecom Italia board meeting on Friday.

Telecom Italia declined to comment. American Tower did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Any agreement would have to be approved by the local competition watchdog which could take several months.

Telecom Italia directors are scheduled to gather on Friday to review the Italian phone group's strategy options in Latin American market, where it controls wireless operator TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA).

Sources on Thursday said Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano is expected to propose that the best option for the company's Brazilian mobile business is to pursue an acquisition of rival Oi OIBR.SA, three people familiar with the matter said.

After failing to complete a planned deal to sell its Telecom Argentina unit and delays in the disposal of its mobile towers in Italy, the Brazilian towers deal would mark a step forward in the Italian group's plans.

Telecom Italia CEO Patuano put the Brazilian tower asset on the block one year ago when he unveiled a 4 billion euro business plan to cut debt and help fund much-needed investments.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes and William Hardy)