MILAN Italian investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) will sell its 1.6 percent stake in domestic phone operator Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) on the market by the end of June, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The sale will follow the break-up of a shareholder pact that comprised Mediobanca, insurer Generali (GASI.MI) and retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) as well as Spanish telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC).

Telefonica is in the process of exiting Telecom Italia, while French group Vivendi (VIV.PA) is set to become its biggest shareholder with an 8.3 percent voting stake.

Intesa has said it will cash out of its own stake in the company by 2017, while Generali has said the holding is non-core.

The shake-up in Telecom Italia's shareholder structure has intensified speculation about the group's future strategy at a time of growing consolidation in the telecommunications and media industry.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)