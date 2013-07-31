Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
ROME Italian financial police searched the offices and home of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) board member Elio Catania on Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible insider trading, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters.
The source said that Catania was suspected of supplying media outlets with privileged information about Telecom Italia whose publication led to strong fluctuations in the company's share price.
Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment.
NEW YORK U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.