MILAN/PARIS Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder, Vivendi(VIV.PA), will not oppose the conversion of savings shares into ordinary stock despite the resulting dilution of the French media group's 20 percent stake, a person familiar with the matter said.

Telecom Italia's board approved the proposal for conversion of its 6.03 billion savings shares on Thursday, in a move that helps it raise cash but also dilutes the holdings of the two French business tycoons who have recently taken an interest in the company.

Telecom Italia's ordinary shares (TLIT.MI) were down 2 percent at 1.17 euros by 1108 ET on Friday, while the savings shares (TLITn.MI) were up 5.5 percent at 1.03 euros.

Under the terms of the proposed conversion offer Vincent Bollore's Vivendi (VIV.PA) could see its stake in the ordinary share capital diluted to as little as 13.9 percent.

Meanwhile telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who emerged last week as potentially Telecom Italia's second-biggest shareholder with call options relating to a 15.1 percent stake, could see that potential stake reduced to around 10 percent under the conversion.

With Telecom Italia's ordinary share price rising last week following news of Niel's investment, the conversion comes at an opportune time, however, as the firmer price widened the spread between the two classes of share, thereby making conversion more attractive.

The timing of the conversion also suggested that Telecom Italia's management might want to curb the potential influence of both French investors, analysts said.

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said he had not discussed the move with Vivendi or other key investors but expected to secure their approval because it would end an "entirely anachronistic" dual share structure.

If approved by a two-thirds majority of shareholders at a Dec. 15 meeting, conversion will also boost liquidity for the ordinary shares and help pay for planned investments in fixed and mobile networks.

Under the conversion proposals, Telecom Italia said it intends to offer one new ordinary share in return for each saving share tendered plus a payment of 0.095 euros in cash. Stock not tendered would be compulsorily converted at a rate of 0.87 ordinary shares for each savings share. The company currently has just under 13.5 billion ordinary shares in issue.

Battling with net debt of 26.8 billion euros, the conversion could raise up to 573 million euros in cash if all the savings shares are handed in and the company would also avoid having to pay 166 million euros in annual dividends which their holders are entitled to.

However, Telecom Italia's other challenges remain unresolved, including a deteriorating market in Brazil which contributed to the 15 percent fall in underlying core earnings which the group reported on Thursday.

On a call with analysts on Friday, Patuano said the outlook for Brazil was still difficult and the board would consider any "appropriate offer" for its majority-owned subsidiary Tim Participacoes (TIMP3.SA).

However, no formal approach has been received so far, he said.

Last month heavily indebted Brazilian rival Oi (OIBR3.SA) said it was in talks with Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investment firm which has offered to invest up to $4 billion in Oi if it merges with Tim to create Brazil's largest wireless carrier.

