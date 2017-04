WIND Mobile cell phones are displayed at a retail store before the official launch of WIND Mobile, a new cellular service for the Canadian market, in Toronto, December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Globalive's Wind Mobile said it has withdrawn from Canada's 700 megahertz wireless spectrum auction, due to start on Tuesday, after its main backer, Vimpelcom Ltd, VIP.O decided not to fund Wind's participation.

The move all but assures that the country's biggest telecommunications providers, BCE Inc's (BCE.TO) Bell, Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) - will take the lion's share of the limited resource.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)