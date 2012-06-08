PARIS/LONDON Carlos Slim, the world's richest man and controller of America Movil (AMXL.MX), could be about to come up against an old adversary as he maneuvers to buy a 28 percent stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS).

Step forward Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), whose veteran Chief Executive Cesar Alierta has been a longstanding sparring partner of Slim in their battle for position in the global telecoms market.

With KPN trying to fight Slim's 8 euros per share offer as too low, Telefonica is increasingly being seen as best placed to succeed with an alternative plan that might garner more support from the Dutch group's board - a plan based on merging KPN's prize German assets with Telefonica's own operations there.

Telefonica could not afford a full cash bid for KPN's E-Plus unit, which is valued at between 8 and 10 billion euros, because of its heavy debt load.

Yet people familiar with the matter said a non-cash merger of the unit with Telefonica's 02 Germany was a possibility, followed by a partial listing of the new company.

KPN is fighting Slim's tender as undervaluing its assets and as giving him too much power over its future. To ward him off, KPN has said it is open to selling E-Plus and its much smaller Belgium mobile operator BASE.

Alierta is the most likely white knight.

Slim, a self-made 72-year old billionaire, has been jockeying for decades with Alierta, a 67-year old former banker and one of Spain's most powerful businessmen.

Alierta outfoxed Slim in a 2007 bidding war for a stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI). A desire to keep pace with Slim in Brazil pushed Alierta to spend an eye-watering 7.5 billion euros in 2010 to boost its strength in mobile there.

Their rivalry has simmered as they compete in a dozen Latin American countries including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Peru; an insider said Alierta once banned Slim's name from being spoken at Telefonica headquarters.

SHOPPING SPREE

Now Slim is on a shopping spree in Europe for phone assets, whose prices have been beaten down by the long-running debt crisis, while subscriber growth slows in Latin America. He has recently bought 4.1 percent of Telekom Austria.

Slim's move into Europe is also a symbol of how rising emerging market powers are seeking to capitalize on the Old Continent's woes.

"This is the second chapter of the battle between Carlos Slim and Cesar Alierta in Europe," said Will Draper of Espirito Santo investment bank.

"Alierta won out last time in Italy, but since then the two companies' fortunes have diverged: on every operational measure America Movil is stronger now than it was three years ago, while Telefonica is weaker."

The non-cash merger of E-Plus and 02 Germany would create Germany's biggest mobile operator with 41.7 million subscribers, ahead of Vodafone (VOD.L) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

Telefonica and KPN could subsequently undertake an initial public offering of a portion of the new company, bankers familiar with the telecom sector and analysts said.

The structure would not materially increase Telefonica's heavy debt load or put its prized investment-grade credit rating at risk, these people said.

Analysts and bankers estimate a German merger could unlock anywhere from 3.5 to 6 billion euros in synergies, which the two companies would share depending on their ownership stakes.

FAIR VALUE

Analysts at Espirito Santo said a 50/50 joint venture could give KPN holders an extra 1.75 euros a share, 23 percent more than their fair value estimate of 7.40 euros a share.

Bruno Lippens, who owns shares in Telefonica and KPN in overseeing $9 billion investments at Pictet Asset Management, said he would welcome a German deal as good for both companies.

"I think there is a path whereby you can IPO the combined business and at the end of the process KPN gets its cash and TEF has control over the combined entity," said Lippens, adding that this kind of deal would not add to Telefonica's debt.

In any case, Lippens said Pictet had decided not to tender its KPN shares to the Slim offer because the price is too low.

"Telefonica is under pressure make a decision quickly now," the investor added. "Do they want to do something in Germany or not? Do they want to keep Slim out of Germany or not?"

Telefonica and KPN declined to comment.

Whether Alierta decides to pull the trigger on a bold move in Germany will likely depend on how important he thinks keeping Slim out of Europe is to the future of Telefonica.

But he does not have a free hand, as Spain teeters on the brink of a banking crisis. Telefonica said last week it would speed up assets sales to pay down its debt after S&P downgraded its rating and Moody's put it on negative review.

Telefonica must raise 7 to 8 billion euros a year through 2015 to cope with debt maturities and is struggling with sinking revenue and profits in Spain, where one in four is unemployed, pushing up borrowing costs.

Telefonica is also weighing a listing of 20 percent of 02 Germany to raise 2 billion euros, two people familiar with the situation said. Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru units could also be listed.

Despite his weak hand, people who know Alierta say not to count him out.

"Given Alierta's track record and his decisiveness lately in what he wants to do, I would not underestimate his ability to derail Slim's offer," said one long-time sector executive who declined to be named. "But it would require that KPN get its act together to be equally decisive."

If Alierta does nothing, his old foe Slim will likely pick up a chunk of KPN at a cheap price and finally have his long sought-after beachhead in Europe.

(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by David Holmes)