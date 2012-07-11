MADRID Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) said on Wednesday it is studying offers for its call center business Atento, revisiting the sale of the unit after a failed attempt to float it last year.

"Telefonica will go ahead with the divestment of its stake in Atento, having received a number of offers from third parties, whose terms and conditions are being analyzed by the company," it said in a filing with the Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Wednesday.

Earlier, financial website ElConfidencial.com said Telefonica would sell Atento in the next few days in a deal valuing its majority stake at 750 to 850 million euros, well below the amount it was seeking last year.

