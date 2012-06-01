Verizon plans to cut 2,000 jobs at Yahoo, AOL: source
Verizon Communications Inc is expected to cut about 2,000 jobs when it completes its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core assets next week, a person briefed on the matter said.
MADRID Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) is not going to bid for Dutch telecoms group KPN's (KPN.AS) German business E-Plus, a spokesman said on Friday, denying reports on Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
"We told analysts yesterday that we're not going to bid for either part or all of KPN. I have nothing else to add," the spokesman said, confirming a note from Bank of America Merril Lynch.
KPN is weighing asset sales including its German unit E-Plus to fend off an unsolicited partial tender offer by America Movil of Mexico.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)
CHICAGO/HONG KONG Smithfield Foods Inc's owner, China-based WH Group Ltd , is scouting for U.S. and European beef and poultry assets to buy, in a move that would sharpen its rivalry with global meat packers Tyson Foods Inc and JBS SA.