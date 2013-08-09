U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more than $5 billion.
MADRID Spanish telecoms company Telefonica (TEF.MC) said on Friday it maintained its offer to buy KPN's (KPN.AS) German business E-Plus under conditions already announced after America Movil (AMXL.MX) launched a $9.6 billion bid to take over KPN.
"Telefonica confirms that it maintains its offer to buy E-Plus under the terms already announced and considers it definitive," a company spokeswoman said.
Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.