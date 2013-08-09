Santiago Fernandez Valbuena, President of Telefonica Latin America, poses as he speaks with journalists at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit 2013 in Sao Paulo May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID Spanish telecoms company Telefonica (TEF.MC) said on Friday it maintained its offer to buy KPN's (KPN.AS) German business E-Plus under conditions already announced after America Movil (AMXL.MX) launched a $9.6 billion bid to take over KPN.

"Telefonica confirms that it maintains its offer to buy E-Plus under the terms already announced and considers it definitive," a company spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sarah White)