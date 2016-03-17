BRUSSELS - CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK) has offered a number of concessions to European regulators in a bid to win approval for its UK mobile network operator Three to buy Telefonica's (TEF.MC) O2 UK, including the sale of 30 percent of the network's capacity, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The takeover comes at a time when the European Commission has expressed concerns about the impact on competition in a national market of allowing fewer than four mobile network operators to operate. The Hutchison deal would reduce the number of network operators in the UK to three.

The 30 percent capacity offer will be available to either one rival or several, with the companies given a permanent right to its use, thereby fending off criticism about previous deals where capacity was available for a limited period, the person said.

Hutchison is also willing to sell O2's 50 percent stake in virtual mobile network operator Tesco Mobile to Tesco (TSCO.L), the supermarkets group, the source said.

The concessions are broadly similar to others accepted by the Commission in consolidation deals previously approved in Austria, Germany and Ireland.

The Commission will seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept them or demand more concessions.

It is scheduled to rule on the case by May 19.

